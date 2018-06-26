‘BJP knows it can’t get through in Bihar without Nitish Kumar’: JD(U) dares party to contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls alone

The road to 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 2020 Bihar Assembly polls is going to be no smooth ride for the Janata Dal (United) and the BJP. The JD(U) of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has now declared that it will contest maximum number seats among the NDA allies and the BJP was free to enter the fray alone. Speaking to news agency ANI, the party’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Singh reiterated that Nitish Kumar is a popular face in Bihar and the BJP would know that it will not be able to win in the state without the Chief Minister.

“If the BJP does not need the help of its alliance partners, then it can fight on all 40 seats alone,” he said.

“Nobody is stopping them. Every party has a decision of its own. If they want to take a decision, they can take it. There is no problem,” he added.

Bihar sends 40 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Post-JD(U)’s exit from the NDA, the BJP had contested the 2014 elections in an alliance with Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party and Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP. While the BJP had won 22 seats, the LJP and RLSP had won 6 and 3 seats, respectively.

The JD(U) had contested the elections alone and won a paltry two seats. In 2009, the JD(U) and BJP had contested elections in 25:15 ratio. At that time, the LJP and RLSP were not a part of the NDA.

Singh’s remark comes in the backdrop of JD(U) leaders mounting pressure on the BJP, the largest constituent of the NDA, to seal the seat-sharing deal well in advance to avert differences among the NDA partners ahead of the elections.

He also reminded the BJP that there is a big difference between 2014 and 2019. “Issue-based politics is taking place in the country. The issues of 2014 election were different and for 2019 it is different.”

“The BJP knows without Nitish Kumar, they will not be able to get through in Bihar,” he added.

Singh is considered to be a close confidant of Kumar. He also cautioned BJP leaders to restrain from making unnecessary comments on the seat-sharing issue.