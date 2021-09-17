BJP kicks off 14-day ‘Seva aur Samarpan’ Abhiyan to mark PM Narendra Modi’s birthday, 20 years in public life

The party has also come up with a virtual exhibition to showcase the life journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party today kicked off a 14-day ‘Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan’ as part of PM Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday celebrations. October 7 this year will also mark Narendra Modi’s 20 years in public life since he became Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001. The BJP will run a special campaign over the next two weeks starting today. In these 14 days, the BJP will organise different programmes which will include distribution of 14 crore ration bags to 4 crore beneficiaries.

Inaugurating the campaign from the party’s New Delhi headquarter, BJP national president JP Nadda said that it is a matter of pride for the country and for all the BJP workers that they have PM Narendra Modi as a guiding personality. JP Nadda also inaugurated a blood donation camp as part of ‘Seva aur Samarpan’ Abhiyan.

“On PM Modi’s birthday, BJP has started ‘Seva Aur Samarpan’ Abhiyaan. No work can be more satisfactory than public service…Under PM Modi’s leadership, politics of casteism and appeasement has been replaced by politics of development,” said Nadda.

Nadda will oversee the ‘Seva aur Samarpan’ Abhiyan. Addressing party workers today, Nadda congratulated the PM on party workers’ behalf saying that PM Modi remains dedicated to the welfare of the last person of the country.

As PM Modi has turned 71 years old today, the BJP has also planned to organise programmes like cleaning of rivers at 71 places as well as high profile campaigns on social media, several seminars on COVID-19 vaccination and the life and work of PM Modi. The party will also organise different programs at more than 27,000 booths in Uttar Pradesh.

The party has also come up with a virtual exhibition to showcase the life journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The exhibition can be seen at virtual2021.narendramodi.in as well as on the NaMo App.

The BJP Gujarat will organise a programme this evening to mark PM Modi’s birthday where his life events will be showcased and a song prepared by artist Sai Rao Dave will be played.