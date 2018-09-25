BJP Karyakarta Mahakumbh Rally in Bhopal Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah’s mega push ahead of Madhya Pradesh polls

BJP Mahakumbh Rally 2018: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah’s mega push ahead of Madhya Pradesh polls

BJP Mahakumbh Rally 2018 Live Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah are in Bhopal today where they will address party workers ahead of the Assembly polls in the state. The Karyakarta Mahakumbh, touted as the world’s largest conference of workers, will be held at the Jambori Maidan in the city. According to the BJP, workers from each district of the state have arrived in Bhopal to attend the mega rally of PM Modi and Amit Shah. Ahead of leaving for Bhopal this morning, Modi in a tweet said that he is looking forward to interacting with the hardworking workers of the Madhya Pradesh unit of the BJP.

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements have been put in place in view of PM Modi and Amit Shah’s visit to the capital city of the poll-bound state. The mega rally of the BJP is being organised just days after Congress president Rahul Gandhi held a roadshow and addressed a rally to formally kick-off the party’s campaign for the elections that are scheduled for November-December this year.