‘Relaunch of scion can wait’, JP Nadda sharpens attack on Rahul Gandhi over Ladakh politics

JP Nadda slams Modi government for doing politics of Ladakh standoff. (File pic)

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda launched a stinging attack on the Congress party and the Gandhi family for criticising the Modi government over the standoff with China in Ladakh region. Taking a dig at party MP Rahul Gandhi, Nadda said it was the time for unity and solidarity, and the “relaunch of the scion for the Nth time can wait”.

“One ‘royal’ dynasty and their ‘loyal’ courtiers have grand delusions of the Opposition being about one dynasty. A dynast throws tantrums and his courtiers peddle that fake narrative. Latest one relates to the the Opposition asking questions to the Government,” he tweeted.

Targeting the Gandhi family, he said, “One rejected and ejected dynasty is NOT equal to the entire Opposition. One dynasty’s interests are not India’s interests. Today, the nation is united and supportive of our armed forces. This is the time for unity and solidarity. Relaunch of ‘the scion’ for the nth time can wait.”

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been aggressive in his attacks on the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Ladakh standoff and handling of the coronavirus situation in the country over the past few days. Through Twitter, Rahul has, on a daily basis, demanded answers of the government and alleged that the government was concealing facts on the India-China border tension. In one particular tweet, Rahul rechristened PM Narendra Modi as “Surender Modi”, suggesting that the government had surrendered to China’s aggression along the Line of Actual Control.

The BJP president said that it is the opposition’s right to ask questions and referred to the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week to say “it saw healthy deliberations, with several opposition leaders giving their valuable inputs”.

“They also fully supported the Centre in determining the way ahead,” Nadda noted. “One family was an exception. Any guesses who?” he asked. Though the BJP president did not directly name Sonia and Rahul, the reference made by him was clear.

Nadda also said that India lost thousands of square kms of land due to the “misadventures of one dynasty” and claimed that the Siachen glacier, where the Indian Army has a strong presence, was almost gone.

“No wonder India has rejected them,” he said.

The BJP and Congress are engaged in a bitter war of words over Ladakh standoff where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violence clash with their Chinese counterparts. The Chinese side too suffered significant damage as over 40 troops were killed. The Congress leaders have alleged that the standoff was a result of the failure of Modi government’s foreign policy and claimed India has lost territory to China in Ladakh.