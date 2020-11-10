BJP-JDU win still doubtful but Congress is already blaming these reasons for its defeat in Bihar!

Congress leader Udit Raj has alleged hacking of electronic voting machines. (Image Source: PTI)

The counting of votes is underway for 243 Bihar Assembly seats. The NDA is currently leading but facing a tough fight from RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. The final tally will take some more time but the Congress, which is part of Mahagathbandhan in the state, seems to have already accepted the defeat as the grand old party has started the blame game.

The Congress has accused the AIMIM party of Asaduddin Owaisi of undermining its vote bank in the Seemanchal region which helped the Bharatiya Janata Party to have an upper hand. The AIMIM has won five seats so far in Bihar this year. The party went on to describe Owaisi as a ‘vote cutter’ and alerted secular parties to be aware of him.

The AIMIM had fielded 14 candidates in Bihar’s crucial region with a sizeable Muslim population. Some of the party’s candidates are leading in the region, dashing the grand old party’s hope of sweeping the elections here. The NDA is leading in some other seats of the region.

Admitting defeat, Congress’ grievance cell chairperson Archana Dalmia said that the people of Bihar fell for the free coronavirus vaccine gimmick of the BJP.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Udit Raj has alleged hacking of electronic voting machines. He was joined by 28-year-old Pushpam Priya Choudhary, chief of the recently launched Plurals party.

Pushpam Priya, who had declared herself as a chief ministerial candidate of her party, accused the BJP of rigging the elections in its favour. She took to Twitter to accuse the BJP of hacking EVMs and stealing votes of her party.

At the time of writing this report, NDA was facing a tough fight from Mahagathbandhan. BJP has won six seats and is leading on 67 others, as per EC data. Its ally JDU has won two seats and leading on 40 assembly seats. On the other hand, the Rashtriya Janata Dal too has won 6 assembly seats and is leading on 69 others. Whereas its ally Congress has so far won 2 seats and leading on only 18 others.

If these trends turn into results, the RJD will once again emerge as the largest single party in the state.