BJP, JD(U) reach seat sharing formula in Bihar, to fight on equal number of seats

Bhartiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah Friday said that National Democratic Alliance has reached a seat-sharing formula in Bihar. Shah said that every party in the alliance will get a respectable number of seat share, adding that the exact details will be announced within 2-3 days.

Joined by Bihar CM and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar, Shah said that every party will suffer a cut under the new system as a new entrant, JD(U), has joined the elections since last time.

“It has been decided that BJP and JDU will fight on equal number of seats for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in Bihar…. other allies will also get a respectable seat share.. numbers will be announced in a few days,” Shah was quoted as saying ANI.

Shah said that Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP and Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Jan Shakti Party will be a part of the alliance. “Upendra Kushwaha and Ram Vilas Paswan will remain with us. When a new ally has joined us, there will be a reduction in seat share for everyone,” Shah added.

