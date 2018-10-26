BJP, JD(U) reach seat sharing formula in Bihar, to fight on equal number of seats

By: | Published: October 26, 2018 6:13 PM

Bhartiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah Friday said that National Democratic Alliance has reached a seat-sharing formula in Bihar.

amit shah, nitish kumar, bjp, jdu, nda, nda bihar, bihar bjp jdu, bharatiya janata party, bjp jdu bihar nda. Shah said that every party in the alliance will get a respectable number of seat share, adding that the exact details will be announced within 2-3 days.

Bhartiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah Friday said that National Democratic Alliance has reached a seat-sharing formula in Bihar. Shah said that every party in the alliance will get a respectable number of seat share, adding that the exact details will be announced within 2-3 days.
Joined by Bihar CM and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar, Shah said that every party will suffer a cut under the new system as a new entrant, JD(U), has joined the elections since last time.

“It has been decided that BJP and JDU will fight on equal number of seats for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in Bihar…. other allies will also get a respectable seat share.. numbers will be announced in a few days,” Shah was quoted as saying ANI.

Shah said that Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP and Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Jan Shakti Party will be a part of the alliance. “Upendra Kushwaha and Ram Vilas Paswan will remain with us. When a new ally has joined us, there will be a reduction in seat share for everyone,” Shah added.

Further inputs awaited

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. BJP, JD(U) reach seat sharing formula in Bihar, to fight on equal number of seats
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Infrastructure
Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition