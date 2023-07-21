BJP, JD(S) to work together, announces HD Kumaraswamy

Amid reports about the possibility of Janata Dal (Secular) allying with the NDA ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said that his party will work together with the BJP.

Stating that party supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has authorised him to take any final decision regarding the party, the former CM said that there is still to talk about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“I have already said both inside and outside the assembly, as both BJP and JD(S) are opposition parties, it has been decided to work together in the interest of the state. Even today morning, MLAs of our party discussed how to go ahead,” he said.

Kumaraswamy said that, acting on the advice of Gowda, a 10-member team has to be formed with representation from all communities, for the party organisation and to raise the voice against the “misdeeds” of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in all the 31 districts.

“Still there is 11 months for Parliament elections. Let’s see when the Parliament election comes. It was advised to organise the party. Also, Deve Gowda has said that he has authorised me to take any final decision regarding the party,” he added.

In the Karnataka elections which were held across 224 seats, the Congress had secured 135 seats, BJP 66, while the JDS had secured 19 seats.