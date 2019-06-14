BJP IT cell member arrested for derogatory post against CM Sarbananda Sonowal on Facebook

A member of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) social media team has been arrested in Assam for sharing a communal post on his Facebook page and making a derogatory remark against Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Police said that two more persons have been taken into custody from different parts of the state for questioning on similar allegations. According to multiple media reports, the BJP leader who has been nabbed by police is Nitumoni Bora. He is a member of BJP's IT cell from Morigaon district. Police took Bora into custody for making communal and derogatory social media posts. Morigaon Superintendent of Police Swapnanil Deka said that the action against Bora was initiated following an FIR by Raju Mahanta on Thursday night. Raju alleged that Bora posted a derogatory comment against Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. In a recent post, Bora accused the BJP government of not protecting the Assamese from Muslim migrant settlers. He also alleged that CM Sonowal be held responsible for the current state of affairs. Bora also posted that he believed the Chief Minister was to be blamed for the failure to law and order situation in the state and demanded that Himanta Biswa Sharma be made the Home Minister. Biswa, who is a BJP MLA from Jalukbari, holds the Finance portfolio in the government while Sonowal has kept Home to himself. Police said that two more persons have been taken into custody in Udalguri and Tinsukia. Reports say that they made communal comments on social media and are reportedly linked to the BJP. Assam has currently a majority government of the BJP which is headed by Sonowal. The state is in the grip of tension due to the National Register Citizen (NRC) issue. Many political parties have alleged that the BJP was doing this because of its hatred against Muslims while the government has been maintaining that it was only following the Supreme Court's order. The illegal infiltration of Muslims across from the border has been among the most crucial issues in the state's politics.