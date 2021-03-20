BJP issues three-line whip to Lok Sabha MPs for Monday; Government likely to take up Insurance, Finance Bill

All BJP members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that some very important legislative business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to all its members in the Lok Sabha asking them to be present in the House on Monday i.e. March 22. The letter urged the MPs to support the government’s stand on very important legislative business which is scheduled to be taken up on Monday in the ongoing Budget Session.

“All BJP members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that some very important legislative business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the 22nd March 2021,” read a whip, signed by the party’s chief whip Rakesh Singh.

The letter added, “All members of BJP in Lok Sabha are, therefore, requested to be positively present in the House throughout the day on Monday and support the government’s stand.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to move the Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to further amend the Insurance Act, 1938, which was passed by Rajya Sabha earlier.

FM Sitharaman is also slated to move the Finance Bill to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2021-22.

The Budget Session of the Parliament had commenced on January 29 with its first leg concluding on February 29. The second part of the session has commenced on March 8 and is scheduled to conclude on April 8.