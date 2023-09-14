BJP issues three-line whip mandating presence of MPs in special Parliament session

The government has announced a special discussion on Parliament’s 75-year journey, commencing with the Samvidhan Sabha, on the first day of the session.

The whip issued by the BJP stresses on the importance of legislative business and requested the unswerving presence of its Lok Sabha members throughout the five-day session. Additionally, it highlights the consideration and passage of the bill regarding the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners, as per ANI reports.

The whip reads, “All BJP members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that some very important legislative business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Lok Sabha from Monday, September 18 to Friday, September 22, 2023. All members of BJP in Lok Sabha are therefore requested to be positively present in the House throughout all five days…and support the Government’s stand.”

The government scheduled an all-party meeting on September 17, a day prior to the commencement of the five-day session, as announced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi in a tweet.

Ahead of the parliament session from the 18th of this month, an all-party floor leaders meeting has been convened on the 17th at 4.30 PM. The invitation for the same has been sent to concerned leaders through email.

During this session, a transition from the old Parliament building to the new one is expected to take place. The Lok Sabha agenda includes bills such as ‘The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023,’ ‘The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023,’ which had already been passed by the Rajya Sabha on August 3, 2023, and ‘The Post Office Bill, 2023,’ initially introduced in the Rajya Sabha on August 10, 2023.

The list of business items is subject to change, as more may be added to the agenda.