BJP is terrified of AAP: Arvind Kejriwal claims Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil likely to be replaced soon

Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party was terrified of losing power in Gujarat, so much so, that it was set to remove its state unit president CR Patil ahead of the elections scheduled to be held later this year.

“In Gujarat, the BJP is terrified of the Aam Aadmi Party. According to sources, Gujarat BJP state president CR Patil is going to be removed soon. Is BJP so scared?” Kejriwal said on Twitter.

Kejriwal, along with Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia, is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, his fifth to the poll-bound state in less than a month. During his ongoing visit which began Monday, the two leaders of the party addressed a town hall in Himmatnagar, followed by an address in Bhavnagar on Tuesday.

Buoyed by the Punjab election results which saw the party storm to power with a resounding mandate, the AAP has set its sights on replacing a fragile Congress in states where it is in direct competition with the BJP.

Gujarat, being the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah, is a matter of prestige for the BJP which has been in power in the state since 1995.

The AAP, aware of the BJP’s hold in the state, has fallen back on its tried and tested formula of offering free electricity, water and healthcare as its key planks to woo voters away from the BJP in the state.

The AAP labels these promises as its guarantees, and argues that measures rolled out by an elected government cannot be termed “freebies”, a term the BJP has been using to attack Kejriwal’s party over its lucrative promises. The matter has also reached the doors of the Supreme Court, which remarked during a hearing that a distinction needs to be made between what constitutes welfare measures and freebies.