BJP is not trying to break any party in J&K: Ram Madhav on Mehbooba Mufti’s statement

Ram Madhav dismissed Mehbooba Mufti’s allegations (Image: ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday dismissed Mehbooba Mufti’s allegations of saffron party’s involvement in breaking PDP (People’s Democratic Party). Speaking to news agency ANI, BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav said that BJP is not trying to break any party. He also said that Mehbooba Mufti has failed to solve the internal conflicts of her own party. “What Mehbooba ji said yesterday is unfortunate and based on lies. No one in Delhi is trying to break their party. Instead of solving their internal conflicts they’re blaming Delhi and threatening in name of terrorism. As far as BJP is concerned, we aren’t trying to break any party,” Ram Madhav said.

On Friday, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti warned the Centre of “dangerous outcomes” of breaking the functioning of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Speaking to media on the sidelines of state event organised to commemorate Martyr’s Day in Srinagar, Mufti had said,”If Delhi tries to dismiss the voting rights of people like 1987, and if it tries to create divisions and interfere like that, then I think just like a Salahuddin and a Yasin Malik were born in 1987, there will be dangerous consequences (Agar Dilli ne 1987 ki tarah yahan ki awam ke vote pe daaka dala, agar iss kism ki tod fod ki koshish ki,jis tarah ek Salahuddin ek Yasin Malik ne janm liya…agar Dilliwalon ne PDP ko todne ki koshish ki uski nataish bahut zyada khatarnaak hogi),” reports ANI.

The BJP National General Secretary further added that central government and security forces will neutralise all the terrorists who are active in the valley. “As far as the threat over ‘Salahuddin’ is concerned, the Central govt & security forces have the power to neutralise all the terrorists who are in the valley & those might turn to terrorism due to Mehbooba Ji,” Ram Madhav added.

Last month, the saffron party had pulled out support from its alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, following which Mehbooba Mufti stepped down as chief minister. Since then, governor’s rule was imposed in the state