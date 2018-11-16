BJP is name-changer, note-changer but not game-changer, says Mamata Banerjee

BJP is history changer, name changer, note changer, institution changer but not a game changer: Banerjee (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for changing the names of cities and institutions as well as the demonetisation decision. Speaking at a party event, she called the saffron party a ‘name changer’, and not the ‘game changer’.

“BJP is history changer, name changer, note changer, institution changer but not a game changer.”

The TMC chief further said that the country was in danger under the current dispensation. “They (BJP) project as if they have given birth to the nation but they were nowhere during independence,” she added.

The BJP has on many occasions faced this question of its contribution to the movements of freedom as the party itself came into being in 1980. The Congress too has raised this question to the BJP after the latter asked the grand old party of its contribution to the nation in the last six decades.

Banerjee’s ‘name-changer’ remark comes weeks after the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh changed the names of two historical cities —Allahabad to Prayagraj and Faizabad to Ayodhya. Soon after Adityanath announced this decision, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani too said that his government was contemplating to change the name of Ahmedabad to Karnavati.

A day later, BJP ally Shiv Sena also demanded Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to change the name of Aurangabad to Sambaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv.

Banerjee also referred to demonetisation and institutions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the note ban two years ago on November 8, 2016. This move was widely criticised by economists and policy analysts for failing in delivering the intended results due to bad implementation.

However, the Prime Minister in a rally in Madhya Pradesh defended the move saying that no common person was crying for note ban and it was just one family that was crying foul over the decision.