BJP invites Naveen Patnaik to all-party prayer meeting for Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The BJP has invited ruling BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to an all-party prayer meeting in memory of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to be held here tomorrow.

The state unit of BJP is organising the prayer meeting for which the party also invited leaders of all parties including OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik and Leader of Opposition Narsingha Mishra.

“I and Union minister Juam Oram met Patnaik at his residence yesterday evening and invited him to the all-party prayer meeting,” BJP state vice-president Samir Mohanty said.

Patnaik was a member of the Vajpayee’s ministry before he assumed office of the Odisha Chief Minister.

The BJP immersed the ashes of Vajpayee in the sea at Puri today.