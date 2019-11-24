BJP into horse-trading, poaching of MLAs, says Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Published: November 24, 2019 6:26:57 PM

Commenting on the developments in Maharashtra, he said what happened in the state was nothing but a murder of democracy, and the BJP has formed the government through the back door by using the Governor as a puppet.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday alleged that the BJP has been indulging in undemocratic practices like horse-trading and poaching of MLAs in non-BJP ruled states to topple elected governments. Speaking to reporters here, he said the BJP was also trying to stiffle the opposition parties allegedly with money and misuse of official power.

The party’s dream of ‘one nation, one language’ would never fructify, the Chief Minister said. Commenting on the developments in Maharashtra, he said what happened in the state was nothing but a murder of democracy, and the BJP has formed the government through the back door by using the Governor as a puppet.

Accusing the Maharashtra Governor of functioning in a partisan manner, Narayanasamy said the state assembly should be immediately convened to prove the majority and added that vendetta against opponents was always bad for the democracy.

