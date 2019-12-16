BJP indulging in ‘politics of violence’: AAP, demands impartial probe in Jamia Nagar incident

Published: December 16, 2019 5:49:00 PM

AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai said the BJP in "desperation" and "fear" of loosing coming assembly polls was indulging in "politics of violence".

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday demanded an impartial enquiry into the incident of violence and alleged police “brutality” in Jamia Nagar here and accused the BJP of indulging in “politics of violence”. The party appealed to the students to maintain peace. AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai said the BJP in “desperation” and “fear” of loosing coming assembly polls was indulging in “politics of violence”.

He said the AAP had nothing to do with the Sunday violence in the Jamia Nagar area. Rai also alleged that law and order in Delhi has “crumbled” since Amit Shah became the Home Minister of the country.

