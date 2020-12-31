  • MORE MARKET STATS

BJP inducts Kapil Gujjar who had fired in air at Shaheen Bagh, expels him after uproar

December 31, 2020 5:43 PM

The BJP cancelled the membership of Gujjar but the damage was done. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj hit out at the saffron party saying that the induction of the man who fired in Shaheen Bagh exposed its plan of riots in Delhi.

Kapil Gujjar joining BJP in Ghaziabad, he was later removed.

The BJP on Wednesday inducted Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar but removed him after uproar by a section of society and opposition parties. Gujjar had opened fire in air near Shaheen Bagh where protests were going on against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Gujjar was inducted into BJP in party’s Ghaziabad office. However, his membership was cancelled hours later as soon as senior party leaders came to know of his induction, UP BJP’s general secretary JPS Rathore told PTI. Rathore said that local leaders had processed the induction of Gujjar, who is currently out on bail.

BJP’s Ghaziabad Mahanagar unit president Sanjeev Sharma said that the state unit of BJP was unaware of Gujjar’s act in Shaheen Bagh. He said some youths from the BJP were joining the BJP yesterday and Gujjar was also there among them. “We did not have information about his (Gujjar’s) controversial past about Shaheen Bagh. But as soon as we got information about the entire incident, the party’s state unit leadership cancelled his membership with immediate effect,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The BJP cancelled the membership of Gujjar but the damage was done. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj hit out at the saffron party saying that the induction of the man who fired in Shaheen Bagh exposed its plan of riots in Delhi. “Kapil Gujjar who opened fire at Shaheen Bagh protesters joined the BJP and exposed BJP’s plan of riots in Delhi,” Bhardwaj said.

This year in February, Gujjar had allegedly fired two shots in the air at Shaheen Bagh area in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar. He was taken into custody soon after the incident.

