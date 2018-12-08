BJP in state of ‘extreme panic’, sensing defeat in polls, says Congress

By: | Published: December 8, 2018 4:30 PM

The Congress on Saturday hit out at the government over the ED raids against Robert Vadra's associates, alleging the Modi dispensation was using "high-handed tactics" to threaten people as it was in a "state of panic of the highest degree" sensing defeat in polls.

BJP, congress, robert vadra, abhishek manu singhvi, rahul gandhi, sonia gandhiCongress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi at a press conference held at the AICC headquarters here also alleged that the country has never seen such a “terror raj” in the “constitutional rule” of India. ” (PTI)

The Congress on Saturday hit out at the government over the ED raids against Robert Vadra’s associates, alleging the Modi dispensation was using “high-handed tactics” to threaten people as it was in a “state of panic of the highest degree” sensing defeat in polls. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi at a press conference held at the AICC headquarters here also alleged that the country has never seen such a “terror raj” in the “constitutional rule” of India. ”

We fought the British Raj, and the BJP would do well to know that the day of judgement will come for it,” he said. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Friday carried out searches against three people linked to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra. “They are afraid of the Congress and its values. And, so they are threatening people and using high-handed tactics against those who are relatives of our leaders or associated with them,” he alleged.

Also read| Sushma Swaraj holds bilateral talks with counterpart from Iceland

“This is called character assassination by innuendos and insinuations. When you do not have facts, this is what they will do,” the Congress leader said. Singhvi said the BJP was in “state of panic of the highest degree” sensing rejection from the people in the elections. “Panic word would be an understatement, and all these raids and searches against various people is nothing but a ploy to divert the attention of people from real issues and the BJP’s failures,” he charged.

The ED carried out searches against the three people in connection with its probe into alleged “commissions received by some suspects in defence deals” and illegal assets stashed abroad, officials said Friday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. BJP in state of ‘extreme panic’, sensing defeat in polls, says Congress
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition