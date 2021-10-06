BJP in power only because Congress, opposition parties failed to unite: Lalu Prasad Yadav

Lalu Prasad reiterated that he will soon visit Bihar once doctors allow him to move out.

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav today came down heavily on the BJP and accused it of sowing seeds of hatred between Hindus and Muslims. The former Bihar Chief Minister said that the BJP keeps coming to power by inciting riots. Lalu Yadav made the remarks while addressing the party workers in Patna through video conferencing. He is currently convalescing in Delhi after being released from prison in a fodder scam case.

“The country is reeling under joblessness and soaring prices. But the BJP has no interest in resolving these problems. It has tasted blood, (munh khoon lag gaya hai) having come to power by pitting the followers of Ram and Rahim against each other….They keep coming to power by inciting riots. But there is a limit to it. People of the country understand their designs,” said Lalu Prasad.

Lalu Prasad also condemned the Lakhimpur Kheri incident where a car allegedly belonging to the son of a Union minister mowed down agitating farmers.

He said that the BJP will lose power if the opposition parties put up a united fight.

“Congress and other political parties are unable to come together. We try to forge a political alternative again and again but fail due to some reasons, that is why they are ruling the country. If opposition parties come together, BJP will lose power,” claimed Prasad.

He also invoked the caste census issue and expressed anguish over the Modi government’s affidavit before the Supreme Court in which the Centre had submitted that it would not conduct a caste-based census. “We will fight and see to it that caste census is undertaken and policies are formulated taking the population of different castes into account,” he said.

Lalu Prasad reiterated that he will soon visit Bihar once doctors allow him to move out.