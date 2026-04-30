A fresh political storm has erupted in West Bengal ahead of the May 4 counting, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday alleging that the BJP “in active collusion” with the Election Commission “is opening ballot boxes without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders”. The Mamata Banerjee-led party shared what it said was CCTV footage from one of the centres to back its allegations of gross electoral fraud. “This is the murder of democracy in broad daylight,” it said.

In a post on X, the party accused the BJP of trying “every dirty trick” to defeat it in assembly polls and “stooping to tampering with EVMs” in desperation.

“They have tried every dirty trick, name deletion, voter intimidation, Central Force terror, cash flooding, and failed miserably. Now, in sheer desperation, they have stooped to tampering with EVMs. But Bengal is not Maharashtra, Delhi, or Bihar. We will not sit silently and watch them loot our democracy,” the party said.

“Our leaders Smt. @DrShashiPanja and Shri @KunalGhoshAgain have already begun a dharna outside Netaji Indoor Stadium. Smt. @MamataOfficial will personally visit the spot and take stock of the situation. The people of Bengal are watching this daylight robbery,” it added.

Hours later, party supremo Mamata Banerjee joined TMC candidates Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja in sit-in protest at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra to protest against the issue.

❗️ALARMING❗️



This is the murder of democracy in broad daylight.



CCTV footage has exposed how @BJP4India, in active collusion with the @ECISVEEP, is opening ballot boxes without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders. This is gross electoral fraud being committed openly… pic.twitter.com/aSe36kGKPI — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 30, 2026

The second and final phase of polling in West Bengal concluded on Wednesday.

TMC will cross “226 in 2026,” says Mamata Banerjee

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee levelled allegations against the BJP of allegedly circulating false exit poll numbers in the media, which claimed the BJP’s victory in West Bengal.

In a self-made video shared on X, the CM affirmed confidence in the people, and said that TMC will cross “226 in 2026.”

“I want to reassure you. What is being shown on TV was circulated from the BJP office yesterday, and they have used money to ensure it is shown. I have specific information; I received it through some press media. That information clearly shows they are saying, ‘You have to do this forcefully, forcefully. You cannot get into this.

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‘Do you know the real reason? We could get 200-300 seats. We will cross 226 in 2026. I have full faith, belief, and confidence in the people who have voted in such large numbers. And they did this through the press yesterday–through Godi media–because, as you know, they threaten everyone: ED, CBI, income tax,” she claimed.

The results of West Bengal polls will be declared on May 4, along with the outcome of polls in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.