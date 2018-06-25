BJP holds ‘save democracy’ rally against TMC in West Bengal, alleges massive breakdown of law and order

The BJP has accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of inciting violence in West Bengal. (PTI)

Days after the BJP pulled off surprising results in the recently concluded panchayat elections in West Bengal, the party has launched ‘save democracy’ protests against the Trinamool Congress government in the state. Holding a protest rally in Kolkata, the party has accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of inciting violence in West Bengal, Times Now reported.

A number of political leaders from the state who attended the rally slammed the ruling party, alleging breakdown of law and order in the state. Party leaders and workers braved the rains to attend the rally that was called after two of its workers were killed in two separate incidents recently.

Last week, a number of BJP leaders had staged the protest outside the party office in the national capital, over the recent killing of two party workers in the state. In a statement, party leader Roopa Ganguly had said whatever is happening in the state under the present government is a “black chapter in the history of West Bengal.”

She had also alleged that a situation has been created where villages are not provided the benefits of government schemes if the residents support parties other than the TMC.

In her support, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that even as there is a provision for secularism in the Constitution, but West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee encourages political appeasement for her political advantage.

Hitting back at the BJP for the protest, TMC said the saffron party wanted to disturb harmony and peace among people in West Bengal. TMC leader Partho Chatterjee had said that has the BJP did not enjoy any support in West Bengal, party leaders had to protest outside the state for cheap publicity.

Speaking to reporters, he asked why BJP leaders from the state had to go outside West Bengal for protest. The BJP wanted to divide the people on the basis of caste and religion, he had alleged.

While countering Roopa Ganguly’s claim, he alleged that BJP’s only aim to come to power in the state by maligning the image of TMC. Chatterjee had also said that as the BJP did not succeed in gaining popularity in the state in the past, same will continue in future also.