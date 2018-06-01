BJP hits out at Stalin for criticising Rajinikanth’s comments on anti-Sterlite protest

MK Stalin (PTI)

Joining issue with the DMK on its criticism of superstar Rajinikanth over his comments on the violent anti-Sterlite protest in Tuticorin last week, a senior BJP leader today took exception to it and said the actor was just speaking the people’s mind on the issue.

Union Minister of State Pon Radhakrishnan took exception to DMK Working President M K Stalin’s remarks as to whether Rajinikanth was echoing the saffron party when he said anti-social elements infiltrated the May 22 protests, where violence erupted, with police firing claiming 13 lives.

Radhakrishnan said he has been insisting for about the last a-year-and-a-half that anti-social elements, even “extremists” had infiltrated the state, which has been witnessing a spate of protests on issues including jallikattu, Cauvery and NEET.

“I have been saying this for the past one and a half years, but Rajinikanth has not been. Now the people of Tamil Nadu have started talking about this and he is one of those

public voices. Where does the party (angle) come (in this),” he told reporters here.

The DMK and some other political parties in the state had taken exception to the actor’s statement that anti-social elements had infiltrated the protest demanding for the closure of Sterlite Industries in Tuticorin on May 22.

He had also said too many agitations would turn the state into a “graveyard”.

Stalin had said, “There is a doubt if this is his voice as BJP has also been making such remarks.”

“Whatever it is, he is a Superstar and himself has said anti-social elements had infiltrated the protesters. It would be good for the country if he could identify such persons,” Stalin, Leader of Opposition in the state, had said.

Both the DMK and AIADMK were answerable to the people on a number of questions regarding Sterlite, he said, and slammed the DMK for boycotting the ongoing session of the Assembly over the matter.

He also criticised the main opposition party for holding a mock Assembly at the DMK headquarters recently, saying it was a “drama”