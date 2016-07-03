BJP hits out at Mayawati

Alleging that BSP and SP took turns to enjoy power every five years, he said, not a single comment came from Mayawati who had made no comment on Mathura and Kairana incidents. (Pic: Reuters)

BJP today hit out at BSP supremo Mayawati over her attacks on party chief Amit Shah, saying she was making illogical comments as she could sense defeat for her party in Assembly polls scheduled next year.

“There is disorder in her party as leaders are leaving her. She is not connected to the ground as she remains stationed in Lucknow and her support base has crumbled. All these years, BSP and SP had a tacit pact and they did not attack each other,” BJP National General Secretary Shrikant Sharma said.

Alleging that BSP and SP took turns to enjoy power every five years, he said, not a single comment came from Mayawati who had made no comment on Mathura and Kairana incidents.

“People this time have made up their mind to vote for the good governance and development agenda of the BJP,” Sharma said.

He said the law and order situation in the state was deteriorating and the Samajwadi Party government had failed on all fronts.

“People will vote for BJP. Mayawati can sense her defeat and that is why she is making illogical comments,” he said.

Mayawati has accused Shah of making childish statements, saying BSP’s growing support base has made him nervous.