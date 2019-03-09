BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi: Allahabad Bank gave loan to Nirav Modi after you visited his exhibition

By: | Published: March 9, 2019 9:09 PM

The BJP reacted to the Congress President who in a tweet had said that the video of Nirav Modi in London showed an uncanny similarity between him and Prime Minister Modi.

The BJP reacted to the Congress President who in a tweet had said that the video of Nirav Modi in London showed an uncanny similarity between him PM Modi. (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday hit back at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for drawing similarities between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and fugitive Nirav Modi.

“Profound argument from a man who himself has a stolen surname. BTW, is it not true that in Sept 2013, you visited Nirav Modi’s bridal jewellery exhibition in Delhi and the very next day Allahabad Bank approved loan to him, despite opposition from bank’s director? No comments?” the BJP said.

The BJP reacted to the Congress President who in a tweet had said that the video of Nirav Modi in London showed an uncanny similarity between him and PM Modi. “Both have looted India and are called Modi. Both refuse to answer any questions. Both believe they are above the law. Both will face justice,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi was referring to video in which Nirav Modi refused to answer any questions despite repeated attempts by a journalist who spotted him in the UK. Earlier in the day, Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said that the Congress allowed people like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya to loot Indian banks.

“Then prime minister Manmohan Singh had said Kingfisher Airlines (owned by Vijay Mallya) should be helped. It was their government which allowed them to take away depositors money,” he added.

The Minister further said that the relationship between the Congress and Nirav Modi was very old. “Rahul Gandhi goes to an event of Gitanjali firm on September 13, 2013, and Allahabad Bank gives a loan of Rs 1550 crore to him (Nirav Modi) the next day,” the minister alleged.

