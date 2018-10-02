BJP hits back at Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, says opposition leaders speaking Pakistan’s language

Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP national spokesperson, accused Congress party and its leaders, including Tharoor, of “speaking Pakistan’s language”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has hit back at Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for criticizing of Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj’s UN General Assembly (UNGA) speech. The BJP questioned Congress’ right to call itself the Indian National Congress or Mahatma Gandhi’s Congress. Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP national spokesperson, accused Congress party and its leaders, including Tharoor, of “speaking Pakistan’s language”. Trivedi alleged Tharoor of violating the norm of not criticizing country’s united stand at the UN. Trivedi said, “How is it the Congress and its leaders language also is same as that of Pakistan?” He sought Congress party’s clarification on the issue.

“Speech at UNGA is India’s views and it is not opposed domestically. Pakistan criticized India’s statement and Tharoor also attacked it. Tharoor must apologize to both the government and the nation,” Trivedi said.

According to PTI, Tharoor had said in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, “We welcome and appreciate some of the things Sushma-ji said but some statements were disappointing, It feels as if everything is about the political environment in India. This speech was aimed at BJP voters and sending them a message, particularly regarding Pakistan instead of projecting a constructive and positive image of India in the world.”

BJP latched on to Tharoor’s statement and asked for clarification from Congress President Rahul Gandhi. “Rahul’s Congress is not Mahatma Gandhi’s Congress, the can not claim it…they have lost the right to call the party Indian National Congress.”

The BJP leader said that the Congress does not have “whole rights” over Mahatma Gandhi. He asked Congress to tell the country which of its leaders “were severely injured or lost their life from the brutality of British police like Lala Lajpat Rai; which Congress leader was hanged; who got life imprisonment like Savarkar — and who had been sentenced to kala paani (Andaman)”.