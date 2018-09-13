BJP hits back after Sanjay Nirupam defends remarks on Narendra Modi by saying ‘PM isn’t God in a democracy’

Sanjay Nirupam (Facebook)

The Bharatiya Janata Party hit back at Mumbai Congress Chief Sanjay Nirupam who triggered a controversy on Wednesday by calling PM Narendra Modi ‘unpadh’ and ‘gawar’. While criticising the state government’s decision to screen a short film on the prime minister’s life at schools in Maharashtra, Nirupam said, “Children should be kept away from politics. What will students learn from watching a film on an uneducated and illiterate person like Modi.” He even questioned about why the Delhi University is not releasing the degree of Narendra Modi.

Later asked about his remarks, Nirupam defended them by saying that this is a democracy and the Prime Minister should not be considered a God. “It’s a democracy&PM isn’t God in a democracy, people speak of him while maintaining decorum. The words I used aren’t undignified,” he said.

His comment drew a sharp reaction from BJP leaders with the party’s Maharashtra unit spokesperson Shaina NC calling Nirupam ‘mentally deranged’.

“Yet another obnoxious comment by a mentally deranged @sanjaynirupam . Maybe he forgets that @narendramodi is elected by 125 cr Indians who aren’t “unpad or gavar “. @INCIndia is devoid of ideology and relevant questions. Sure citizens will give a befitting reply in 2019,” she tweeted, while reacting to the comment.

Anil Shirole, a BJP MP from Maharashtra tweeted, “PM is not a representative of one party, he is the Prime Minister of the Country and it’s people. @sanjaynirupam by insulting our PM you have insulted and disrespected the office, the country and the constitution drafted by Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar ji (sic).”

Earlier this year, in June, Sanjay Nirupam created waves of controversy by saying that planning assassinations is an old tactic of PM Narendra Modi to hype up his popularity whenever it is down.

In May, he had compared Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala with a dog. He had later apologised by saying, “Vajubhai Vala is a human. How can I call him a dog. But yes, he has left behind even dogs in terms of showing loyalty. However, if my statement was not liked, I apologise.”