BJP heading for UP wipeout: Tejashwi Yadav calls on Mayawati, hails SP-BSP alliance

A day after rivals-turned-friends Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party announced a tie-up minus the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections this year, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Bihar’s former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav called on BSP chief Mayawati in Lucknow.

The meet between the two leaders of RJD and BSP becomes more interesting because not two years ago, Mayawati had rejected RJD president Lalu Prasad’s invite to join his ‘BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao’ rally in Patna.

Standing alongside the Yadav scion, Mayawati addressed the press post the meeting and said that, “hum bhi inke saath hain”. Although she did not disclose a possible alliance with the RJD in Bihar when asked, instead chose to reply with a cryptic, “Everything will be revealed at the appropriate time.”

Tejashwi Yadav said, “Everyone in the country was looking at UP. Because whoever will reach Delhi to rule will have to pass through Bihar and UP. And the step Mayawatiji and Akhileshji have taken, there is happiness among the people of the country. The majority population welcomes this decision.”

Adding that since he is ‘youngest’, he had come to wish Mayawati ahead of her birthday to “take blessings,” Yadav said, “She is a matured leader and (so that) we keep getting her guidance in future. That is all what we want. We learn a lot from her, her statements. Who will leave an opportunity to speak to her?”

“…inke dikhaye hue raste par hum log chalne ka kaam karenge to desh me jis prakar mahagathbandhan jo UP me bana hai aur aap samajh jaiye ki UP aur Bihar se BJP ka safaya ekdum poorna roop se hoga. (We will walk on the path shown by her, seeing the alliance forged in UP, BJP will be out of UP as well as Bihar). I don’t think that BJP and its allies will win a single seat in UP. The SP-BSP alliance will win all the seats and will show the path to the nation,” said Tejashwi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly.

Tejashwi also has a meeting scheduled with SP president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday.