BJP has veered from Vajpayee’s principles, former Arunachal CM Gegong Apang writes to Amit Shah, quits party

In a stinging indictment of the party leadership, Apang accused them of being more concerned about winning seats and using social media to harp on grass-root level victories.

The rank and file of the BJP have become habitual of uploading and downloading decisions from the NAMO app, former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister and ex-BJP leader Gegong Apang wrote in a letter to BJP president Amit Shah. Apang, who was chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for 23 years, quit the BJP on Tuesday and said leaders from the North Eastern states had no say in decisions concerning these states and the party had become a “platform to seek power”.

I Have resigned from the primary membership of @BJP4India . Will now focus on grassroot problems. pic.twitter.com/bYrrYykCkh — Gegong Apang (@gegongapang) January 15, 2019

Read | Digital payments: Small shops get banks’ backing for lower UPI charges

In a stinging indictment of the party leadership, Apang accused them of being more concerned about winning seats and using social media to harp on grass-root level victories. “From issues like grass-root delivery of government schemes to matters like Naga peace talks, Chakma-Hajong issue, amendments of Citizenship Bill, telecommunications and real-time digital connectivity to peaceful and cordial relation with neighbours like Bangladesh, Myanmar and China, both the party and the Modi government are not addressing the real issues,” he said.

Also read | IRCTC next generation e-ticketing: 7 recent features on Indian Railways website you may not know

He claimed that the party was no longer following the principles of the former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “I am disappointed to see that the present-day BJP is no longer following the principles of Late Shri Vajpayee ji. The party is now a platform to seek power, it serves a leadership which hates decentralisation of democratic decision-making and no longer believes that the party founded by, for and of the cadre is only seeking to capture power,” he said in the letter.

Apang criticised the BJP for their action when the party failed to get the people’s mandate in 2014 in Arunachal Pradesh. “But the BJP leadership used every dirty trick in the trade and installed the late Kalikho Pul as Chief Minister. Despite an adverse Supreme Court ruling, a BJP government was reinstalled,” he alleged.