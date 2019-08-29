BJP has a washing machine, cleanses leaders before inducting them: Union Minister Raosaheb Danve

Raosaheb Danve is a Minister of State Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Modi government. He represents Jalna constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Union Minister and former Maharashtra BJP chief Raosaheb Danve has said that his party has a “washing machine” which cleanses leaders of opposition parties before inducting them into the party fold. Without taking the name of PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, Danve said that the party uses “detergent powder” of Gujarat to wash the leaders before opening its door for them. Both Modi and Shah hail from Gujarat. They are considered number 1 and 2 in the party.

“BJP has a washing machine. Before taking anyone in the party, we wash them in the machine. We have the Nirma powder of Gujarat,” he said, according to news agency ANI. Raosaheb Danve is a Minister of State Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Modi government. He represents Jalna constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Danve said this while speaking at an event in Jalna in the Aurangabad Division on Thursday. Earlier on Tuesday, he had claimed that at least 17 opposition MLAs were in touch and keen to join the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Assembly polls.

Danve hinted that those in touch with the party leadership also include NCP leader Padamsinh Patil’s son and Osmanabad MLA Ranajagjitsinh Patil. He even claimed that four opposition MLAs would meet him in Bhokardan recently, though he refused to reveal the names.

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve Patil in Jalna, Maharashtra: BJP has a washing machine. Before taking anyone in the party, we wash them in the machine. We have the Nirma powder of Gujarat. (28.08.19) pic.twitter.com/WwGHvhEhbu — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2019



Several leaders from the opposition parties have resigned from their respective party and joined the Shiv Sena and BJP. On Thursday, NCP’s former MLA Dilip Sopal joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. Sopal had represented the NCP in the Legislative Assembly six times.

Before Sopal, his former colleagues Shivendrasinh Bhosale, Sandip Naik and Vaibhav Pichad had switched over to the ruling BJP. Another NCP MLA Pandurang Barora from Shahapur in Thane district had also joined the Sena.

Maharashtra will go to polls later this year. While the BJP and Shiv Sena are keen to contest elections together to go past-200 mark 288-member Legislative Assembly, the elections may turn into a battle of survival for the Congress and NCP in the western state. Both the Congress and NCP are struggling to revive their cadres ever since the alliance lost the assembly elections in November 2014 to the BJP and Shiv Sena. The BJP and Sena had contested elections alone in 2014 and won 122 seats and 63 seats, respectively. The two parties joined the ranks post-elections.