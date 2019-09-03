BJP govt should accept reality, take measures to tackle slowdown, says Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi also urged the government to take effective steps to resolve the slowdown. (File photo)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government over the current state of the economy. Gandhi said that the BJP government should now accept the reality and urged the government to take effective steps to resolve the slowdown.

In a tweet, the Congress leader said, “Telling a lie a hundred times does not make a lie a truth. The BJP government should accept that there is a historic slowdown in the economy and they should move towards measures to resolve it. The situation of recession is in front of everyone.” Gandhi wondered how long the government could run with “headline management”.

This comes after the country’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) fell to 5 per cent for the quarter ending June. This is the lowest among all reported in the last six years.

On Sunday, the Congress’s general secretary had advised Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to get over politicking about the state of the economy and asked her to come clean.

In a tweet, Priyanka said, “Does the government accept that there is a slowdown or not? The FM needs to get over politicking about the state of our economy and come clean with the people of India. How do they plan to resolve the massive problem they have created if they aren’t even ready to acknowledge it?”

In another tweet on Friday, the Congress leader held the central government responsible for the sharp decline and asked it to clarify as to who destroyed the Indian economy. She also said that it is clear from the latest figure that the BJP government has punctured the economy.

“Employment too is missing. Now clarify whose deeds have destroyed the economy,” Gandhi tweeted.

On Sunday, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also slammed the Centre’s policies for the ongoing economic slowdown in the country. Calling the recession a “man-made crisis”, the former PM said that demonetisation and a “hastily implemented GST” were behind the current state of the economy.