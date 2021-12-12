‘BJP govt selling what Congress created in 70 years’: Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre over inflation

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the Narendra Modi-led central government was working a "few industrialists" and asked what it has done for the common man.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi along with leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday attended a national-level party rally in Jaipur against rising inflation.

Addressing the rally, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the Narendra Modi-led central government was working a “few industrialists” and asked what it has done for the common man.

“Those who ask what has Congress done in 70 years, I want to ask you, leave this talk about 70 years. What have you done in the past seven years? The AIIMS, the airport from where your plane flies, the Congress built them. BJP govt is selling what Congress created in 70 years. This government is working only for its industrialists,” she said.

“Why have you all come here in large numbers? You have come here because your life has become difficult. Today, one gas cylinder costs Rs. 1,000 mustard oil has become Rs. 200, petrol-diesel prices are sky high. Your daily lives have become difficult and nobody listens to you,” Gandhi added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot praised Rahul Gandhi for raising the issue of inflation. “The seven years of misrule of the Modi govt is in front of you. If someone has raised voice in the country as the opposition, it is Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot tweeted: “Today is a historic day for Rajasthan when a national rally is being organized in Jaipur to protest against the rising inflation due to wrong policies of the central government, in which all the senior leaders of the party including the top Congress leadership are participating.”

Congress leaders Adir Ranjan Choudhary, Bhupesh Baghel, Mallikarjun Kharge, Kumari Selja also addressed the gathering at Vidhyadhar Nagar stadium in Jaipur.