  • MORE MARKET STATS

BJP govt only responds to cold hard numbers: Omar Abdullah on farm laws repeal announcement

By: |
November 19, 2021 12:46 PM

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday said anyone who believes the government repealed the farm laws out of the goodness of its heart was completely mistaken.

omar abdullahNational Conference vice president Omar Abdullah. (Photo source: IE)

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday said anyone who believes the government repealed the farm laws out of the goodness of its heart was completely mistaken. He said the BJP government only responds to cold hard numbers.

”Anyone who believes the government repealed the #FarmLaws out of the goodness of its heart is completely mistaken. This government only responds to cold hard numbers – bypoll setback = fuel price reduction. Poor internal polls numbers for Western UP & Punjab = #Farmlawsrepealed,” Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

Related News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation this morning, announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. BJP govt only responds to cold hard numbers Omar Abdullah on farm laws repeal announcement
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Farm Laws repeal: Second big climbdown by Modi government since coming to power in 2014
2Farmers not fazed by cruelty with which BJP treated them: Mamata on Centre’s decision to repeal three farm laws
3Government has to bring bill to repeal three agri laws: Experts