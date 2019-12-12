BJP govt more interested in ‘dividing people’: Priyanka Gandhi

The Congress has been attacking the Modi government on the employment front.

The BJP government is taking more interest in “dividing people” and is trying to hide its failures on employment generation, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Thursday.

She also cited a media report to claim that the government has failed on the employment generation front and alleged that it is possible to have “zero jobs” under the BJP regime.

“When the government takes more interest in dividing people and doing politics, then we must investigate as to on which fronts it has failed miserably. What is its failure that it wants to hide from the public,” Priyanka Gandhi asked in a tweet in Hindi.

“Statistics show that the BJP government’s prime minister employment generation scheme has failed miserably. Unemployment is at its peak in 45 years. If the BJP is there, zero jobs are possible,” she said on Twitter.

