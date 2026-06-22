Once a proud symbol of Kolkata’s financial might, the halls of Lyons Range — where brokers once jostled and fortunes were made — have been silent for more than a decade. Now, the Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) may be on the cusp of a second life, though that second life may not come easy.

The BJP-led West Bengal government has announced plans to revive the historic exchange, and presenting the 2026–27 state budget — the first of the BJP-led government in the state — Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta said the government wants to help bring the 118-year-old institution back to life as part of its vision for a “Viksit Bharat” and “Viksit Bengal”.

“My government proposes to support the revival of the Calcutta Stock Exchange so as to reclaim Kolkata’s place as a financial capital. The revival of the Calcutta Stock Exchange would have multifarious advantages, including easier access to capital for Eastern India, lower costs of listing and trading and create new jobs,” Dasgupta said.

The announcement comes at a time when the exchange was facing the threat of a complete shutdown. Dasgupta noted that the exchange, one of India’s oldest financial institutions, has been struggling due to prolonged legal and regulatory hurdles, and that its revival could help Kolkata regain its status as a key financial hub for eastern India.

The Calcutta Stock Exchange has not conducted trading since April 2013, when Sebi suspended its operations after flagging multiple concerns — including compliance lapses, weak governance practices, inadequate technological infrastructure, and a lack of proper clearing and settlement systems.

The suspension was subsequently upheld by the courts. Following years of legal disputes, the exchange applied for voluntary exit from its status as a stock exchange in February 2025. However, Sebi has not yet issued a final exit order, leaving the door open for a possible revival.

The government’s announcement follows recent efforts by the exchange itself to restart operations. A delegation from the CSE met Industry Minister Tapas Roy, urging the state government to help prevent the institution from shutting down. In a letter submitted to the minister, CSE officials expressed their intention to withdraw the voluntary exit application filed with SEBI and instead revive the exchange and resume trading activities.

While the announcement has generated optimism, bringing the exchange back into operation will not be a simple process. India’s stock market ecosystem has changed significantly over the past decade, with exchanges now expected to operate sophisticated electronic trading platforms, maintain strong cybersecurity systems, and ensure seamless clearing and settlement mechanisms.

Restarting trading would require CSE to demonstrate compliance with all modern regulatory and technological requirements — involving significant investment in technology, infrastructure and governance systems.

Supporters of the move, however, believe the revival fits well with the BJP government’s promise of industrial development and economic growth in West Bengal, arguing that a functioning regional stock exchange could help smaller businesses in eastern India access funding more easily.

Whether the historic institution can overcome the regulatory and financial challenges ahead remains to be seen — but for now, the state government’s backing has given the Calcutta Stock Exchange a fresh opportunity to fight for its future