BJP govt at Centre should withdraw farm laws or steps down, says Mamata Banerjee

By: |
December 7, 2020 3:40 PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday contended that the BJP government at the Centre should immediately withdraw the "anti-people" farm laws or step down.

Slamming the BJP as a party of "outsiders", Banerjee said she would never allow the saffron camp to take control of Bengal.

Banerjee asserted that she would rather stay in jail than “remain silent or put up with BJP’s misrule”.

“The BJP government (at the Centre) should immediately withdraw the farm bills or step down. It should not continue to remain in power after sacrificing the rights of the farmers,” she claimed. Slamming the BJP as a party of “outsiders”, the feisty TMC boss said she would never allow the saffron camp to take control of Bengal, and urged the people of the state to resist any such attempt.

She further announced that her government would continue to dole out free ration beyond June next year, after
her party returns to power for the third consecutive time. Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are
likely to be held in April-May next year.

