BJP government’s economic policies pushing Himachal Pradesh towards bankruptcy: Congress leader

By: | Published: February 12, 2019 12:47 AM

The LoP alleged that Thakur was concentrating more on his Mandi district. The government has failed to generate jobs and the tourism industry, which is a major contributor to the state economy, has also suffered under the BJP-led dispensation, Agnihotri claimed.

The economic policies of the BJP government are pushing Himachal Pradesh towards bankruptcy, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mukesh Agnihotri said in the state assembly on Monday. Starting the discussion on the state budget, which was presented in the House on Saturday, Agnihotri said instead of making economic policies to increase the revenue, the government planned to borrow Rs 5,069 in the next financial year, even when there was already a debt of Rs 5,000 in 2018-19.

Defending his government, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said borrowing money was a compulsion. “Your (Congress) government also used to take loans. We are also compelled to borrow money but we have borrowed less than your government,” he said. Agnihotri in turn accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of not providing adequate funds to the erstwhile Congress government.

“The Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government was forced to borrow money as the Centre was not providing adequate funds to it. But now the BJP is in power from the Shimla Corporation to the Centre. Why is the state government borrowing money now?” he asked. “We are scared to think if such economic policies continue, the financial condition of the state will further worsen by the time the tenure of this government ends in 2022,” Agnihotri said.

The BJP government’s policies are pushing the state towards bankruptcy, he added. The LoP alleged that Thakur was concentrating more on his Mandi district. The government has failed to generate jobs and the tourism industry, which is a major contributor to the state economy, has also suffered under the BJP-led dispensation, Agnihotri claimed.

