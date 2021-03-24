BJP government in West Bengal will make every scheme scam-free; CM will be son of soil: Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi said that the double engine government will bring development and the barrier will be broken on May 2.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the BJP will make every scheme in Bengal scam-free and end the culture of cut-money. He said that West Bengal has brought together the nation through ‘Vande Mataram’ while CM Mamata Banerjee is terming people ‘bohiragoto’ or outsider on this land. He announced that if voted to power, a son of the soil will be made the BJP chief minister in the state. Addressing an election rally in Kanthi in the Purba Medinipur district, Modi said that Mamata Banerjee insulted the people of Nandigram with false accusations. Modi was referring to the alleged attack claimed by Banerjee during her Nanadigram rally.

He alleged that the relief for Amphan was looted through the ‘bhaipo (nephew) window’. PM Modi said that Mamata Banerjee has been coming to Medinipur and doing drama repeatedly but can’t answer any of the people who were affected by the Amphan but didn’t get any help.

“Today, the people of Bengal are asking Didi, why those who have been affected by Amphan did not get anything? Where did the rice meant for the common people go? Why are ordinary people still being forced to live on the roof of a broken house?” questioned PM Modi.

PM Modi said that the game of Trinamool will end soon. “The people of Bengal are ready to respond to TMC’s misrule. Mothers and sisters are ready to punish the Trinamool. TMC’s game will end and development will begin,” he said.

Attacking the TMC government’s ‘Duare Sarkar’ (Government at Doorstep), PM Modi said that Mamata Banerjee only visits people during the election and she will be shown the door by the people of Bengal on May 2.

He said that West Bengal will have industry, education, employment as the development of Bengal is the resolve of the BJP. PM Modi added that farmers of West Bengal will never forget the injustice done to them by Mamata Banerjee. “Didi has deprived the Bengali farmers of getting PM’s Kisan Samman Nidhi for her self-interest,” he said.

