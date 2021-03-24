  • MORE MARKET STATS

BJP government in West Bengal will make every scheme scam-free; CM will be son of soil: Narendra Modi

By: |
March 24, 2021 2:41 PM

West Bengal Election 2021: PM Narendra Modi said that the game of Trinamool will end soon.

West Bengal Election Modi Mamata BJP vs TMCPM Narendra Modi said that the double engine government will bring development and the barrier will be broken on May 2.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the BJP will make every scheme in Bengal scam-free and end the culture of cut-money. He said that West Bengal has brought together the nation through ‘Vande Mataram’ while CM Mamata Banerjee is terming people ‘bohiragoto’ or outsider on this land. He announced that if voted to power, a son of the soil will be made the BJP chief minister in the state. Addressing an election rally in Kanthi in the Purba Medinipur district, Modi said that Mamata Banerjee insulted the people of Nandigram with false accusations. Modi was referring to the alleged attack claimed by Banerjee during her Nanadigram rally.

He alleged that the relief for Amphan was looted through the ‘bhaipo (nephew) window’. PM Modi said that Mamata Banerjee has been coming to Medinipur and doing drama repeatedly but can’t answer any of the people who were affected by the Amphan but didn’t get any help.

Related News

“Today, the people of Bengal are asking Didi, why those who have been affected by Amphan did not get anything? Where did the rice meant for the common people go? Why are ordinary people still being forced to live on the roof of a broken house?” questioned PM Modi.

PM Modi said that the game of Trinamool will end soon. “The people of Bengal are ready to respond to TMC’s misrule. Mothers and sisters are ready to punish the Trinamool. TMC’s game will end and development will begin,” he said.

Attacking the TMC government’s ‘Duare Sarkar’ (Government at Doorstep), PM Modi said that Mamata Banerjee only visits people during the election and she will be shown the door by the people of Bengal on May 2.

He said that West Bengal will have industry, education, employment as the development of Bengal is the resolve of the BJP. PM Modi added that farmers of West Bengal will never forget the injustice done to them by Mamata Banerjee. “Didi has deprived the Bengali farmers of getting PM’s Kisan Samman Nidhi for her self-interest,” he said.

PM Modi said that the double engine government will bring development and the barrier will be broken on May 2.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

west bengal assembly elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. BJP government in West Bengal will make every scheme scam-free CM will be son of soil Narendra Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1NCP says 175 MLAs with Maha Vikas Aghadi, responds to BJP questioning CM’s silence
2Param Bir Singh to approach Bombay High Court, withdraws plea from Supreme Court seeking CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh
3Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Chidambaram says BJP betrayed Tamils after Centre abstains from UNHRC vote on Sri Lanka