BJP government in Tripura to replace Left textbooks with NCERT, says CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Deb claimed that the Communists only wanted the people of Tripura to study Mao (Zedong) and “forget Hindu kings”.

The ideological clash between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and CPIM-led Left has escalated further in Tripura. Now the newly elected BJP government will replace the prevalent syllabus by introducing NCERT text books in the state-run schools. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has accused the erstwhile ruling Left dispensation of spreading Marxist propaganda via Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE). Emphasizing on the need of “education for all and health for all”, Deb asserted that he wanted quality education instead of quantity. Notably, Tripura enjoys a healthy literacy rate of 95 per cent, according to The Indian Express report.

Deb claimed that the Communists only wanted the people of Tripura to study Mao (Zedong) and “forget Hindu kings”. They removed Mahatma Gandhi from textbooks in government-run schools, he said, adding that he would implement NCERT syllabus in all these schools which will also have chapters on Tripura’s history.

Deb claimed that chapters on Russian and French revolutions, birth of cricket in England, Nazism and the rise of Adolf Hitler are there in textbooks of Class IX-XII in Tripura.“Students were being taught Karl Marx and Hitler but nothing about Indian freedom fighters,” he was quoted as saying by IE. It has been that references to Rani Laxmibai and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose were also absent from textbooks as were chapters on the Constitution.

Deb said he will set up a committee which will make recommendations. Deb, however, said the NCERT syllabus will include 10 per cent of the state board syllabus. Deb also claimed that Manik Sarkar’s table had no National Flag. Deb said his government aims to impart skill development to 1,16,333 youths and provide employment to nearly 37,000. “I am stressing on self-employment for the others,” he said.

During the election campaign, BJP president Amit Shah had said his party would usher in politics of development to the state and make Tripura a model state. Shah has also claimed that Left is not right for any part of the country.