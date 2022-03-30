BJP wants to murder Arvind Kejriwal after facing defeat in Punjab polls, alleges Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today alleged that “goons of BJP” attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house and broke the CCTV cameras. He alleged that the police escorted them to the CM’s residence instead of stopping them.

“BJP goons kept vandalising CM Arvind Kejriwal’s house. Instead of stopping them, the BJP police brought them to the door of the house,” said Sisodia. He claimed that the anti-social elements broke the CCTV cameras, security barriers and boom barriers placed at Kejriwal’s residence.

He alleged that the BJP wants to murder Arvind Kejriwal as the saffron party suffered defeat at the hands of AAP in Punjab. “Due to AAP’s victory and BJP’s defeat in Punjab, BJP wants to murder Arvind Kejriwal. BJP goons were deliberately taken by the police to the residence of CM Kejriwal. They broke the CCTV cameras and barriers in front of the CM’s residence,” said Sisodia.

बीजेपी के गुंडे CM @ArvindKejriwal जी के घर पर तोड़फोड़ करते रहे. बीजेपी की पुलिस उन्हें रोकने की जगह उन्हें घर के दरवाज़े तक लेकर आई. https://t.co/oSFc2kWaDC — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 30, 2022

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the BJP carried out the vandalism and questioned if their actions were in response to AAP’s demand for rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits.

CM @ArvindKejriwal's HOUSE ATTACKED BY BJP!



➡️SECURITY BARRIERS BROKEN

➡️CCTVs CAMERAS BROKEN

➡️GATE VANDALISED

➡️WITH FULL SUPPORT FROM BJP'S DELHI POLICE



All for demanding Rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits? #BJPKeGunde pic.twitter.com/fvpWAEKH92 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 30, 2022

The AAP and the BJP have been locked in a bitter war over issues related to Kashmiri Pandits. The BJP has criticised AAP after Arvind Kejriwal called The Kashmir Files a fake movie and mounted its attack on Delhi’s ruling party over government jobs for the Kashmiri Teachers. On the other hand, AAP has accused the BJP of raking up the issue of Kashmiri Pandits only for political gains.

The AAP yesterday alleged that it was Lt Governor Anil Baijal who consistently opposed the regularisation of services of Kashmiri migrant teachers in Delhi government schools despite a nod by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Cabinet. The statement came a day after a teachers’ association hit out at Chief Minister Kejriwal for claiming credit for the regularisation of the migrant teachers, saying the Delhi government did it because it was left with no choice after the Supreme Court’s judgment in the matter.

The statement of the Government School Teachers’ Association (Migrant), released by its coordinator Dilip Bhan on Monday, kicked up a political row with the BJP launching an attack on the AAP. The AAP also released a letter signed by Kashmiri teachers claiming that it was their government that regularised them.

The BJP leader said AAP “often” takes cudgels against the Lt Governor but its leaders kept mum when he was stopping them from regularising the teachers.