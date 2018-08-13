BJP gets war-ready to outclass ‘Mahagathbandhan’ – How Modi-Shah can unsettle Dalit-OBC arithmetic for Akhilesh, Mayawati

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun preparations to execute plans to counter the ‘united opposition’ of Samajwadi Party, BSP and RLD in Uttar Pradesh when the country goes to polls next year. At its just concluded two-day executive meeting in Meerut, top BJP leaders including CM Yogi Adityanath and national president Amit Shah brainstormed on a host of issues and planned a comprehensive programme to reach out to Dalits and OBCs who had overwhelmingly voted in favour of the saffron party in 2014, giving it the opportunity to form the first ‘full-fledged majority government’ in three decades.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the party selected Meerut as the venue for the meeting because this district in the western part of Uttar Pradesh has a sizeable Dalit population. The party had booked an auditorium in the city and had named it after Dalit freedom fighter from Meerut, Matadeen Valmiki. Cut-outs of Valmiki, BR Ambedkar and former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh were placed at the entrance gate of the auditorium and inside the hall.

The IE report said that the BJP leaders decided to launch a membership campaign from August 16 to reach out to masses, especially the backward ones. To facilitate this drive, the party also announced the launch of a toll-free number to allow people to contact the party’s office-bearers directly. It was also decided that at the booth level, at least 20 people each from SC, ST and OBC will be given membership to increase participation of people from these castes.

The party leadership also decided to felicitate prominent personalities from SC and ST at the district level to send a message that the party respects them and is committed to upholding their rights. The BJP has in recent times invited a bad image due to involvement of its people or outfits in incidents of atrocities against the marginalised sections of society. Also, the changes brought in the SC/ST Act by the Supreme Court had triggered a sense of insecurity among the people of SC and ST communities. However, the government last week restored the original provisions of the law by bringing a bill in the parliament.

Besides, leaders also decided that party MPs and MLAs will inspect hostels provided to SC and ST students in their respective areas. They have been asked to review and help the authorities in enhancing the facilities being provided to students at the hostels. Kaushal Kishore, party MP from Mohanlalganj and state president of BJP’s SC Morcha, told the daily that MPs and MLAs will visit the hostels and use their development funds to upgrade the hostels.

Addressing the meeting on Sunday, Shah said that the ‘grand alliance’ of the opposition is bound to fail and cannot stop the BJP’s winning ‘rath’. He said that the BJP will 74 seats out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in 2019.

“The party is so strong in Uttar Pradesh that the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ will not be able to stop the BJP. We expect a bigger victory than that of 2014,” he said. “Pro-poor schemes have been initiated and the work done by the BJP governments will ensure that the party gets 51 per cent of the popular vote in 2019.”

According to 2011 Census, Dalits constitute 21.1% of Uttar Pradesh’s 20-crore (approximately) population. The OBCs constitute around 44% of the total population. Both the Dalits and OBCs play a vital role in deciding the demographics of the state’s and country’s polity. While Dalits are seen as a traditional vote bank of BSP-led by Mayawati, OBCs which also include Yadavs, are seen as the SP’s supporter base. But in the previous Lok Sabha elections and in the 2017 Assembly polls, they voted the BJP to power.

The party had in 2014 won 72 of the 80 parliamentary seats. With general elections only nine months away, the party has already started its campaign on a high note. Several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been touring the state to address rallies. In the last one month, PM Modi alone has visited Varanasi, Azamgarh, Mirzapur, Sant Kabir Nagar and Lucknow to address rallies.