BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav on Rafale deal: ‘Congress wants to defeat security preparedness of our country’

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday slammed the Congress for demanding joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe Rafale deal. Speaking to ANI in Bengaluru, Madhav questioned the rationale behind JPC demand and said that the BJP was ready to discuss the deal in the House.

“Why JPC? Let us discuss in front of 542 Parliamentarians. Why do they want to discuss this within a group of 30 JPC members? He further said that the Congress was only interested in “incapacitating our armed forces, defeating security preparedness of our country.”

The Congress has been accusing the government of indulging in corruption in the multi-crore deal. Some activists, lawyers and politicians had also moved the Supreme Court seeking CBI probe into the deal. However, the apex court dismissed all the petitions saying there was no substantial material to suggest any favouritism and nothing was found to doubt the decision-making process.

After the verdict, the Congress said that apex court was not the right authority and demanded a JPC to probe the contract. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and BJP president Amit Shah slammed the Congress for not going by the apex court verdict and still asking for the JPC. Both the leaders said that the BJP was ready to discuss the deal in the House.

Reacting to the JPC demand, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that a Bofors JPC ended up converting kickbacks into winding up charges. “So to ask for JPC is for Congress’ political grandstanding rather than genuinely knowing, post court’s verdict,” she said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Anurag Thakur has moved a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha against Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the Rafale deal. The motion has been moved in wake of continuous attacks by Rahul Gandhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.