BJP fully committed to fulfilling aspirations of the youth: PM Modi

By: | Published: January 17, 2019 11:16 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said the BJP is fully committed to fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of the country's talented youngsters, as the party's youth wing launched its campaign for his return to power in the Lok Sabha polls. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)

“I commend the energetic BJYM team for their #VijayLaksh2019 movement that will mobilise Yuva Shakti from all over India on a large scale for a strong mandate for the BJP. Our Party is fully committed to fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of our talented youngsters. #NaMoYuva,” Modi tweeted.

The prime minister’s tweet came after Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) chief Poonam Mahajan launched a campaign of 17 different programmes aimed at connecting with young voters with the slogan ‘Laksh hamara,  Modi dobara” (Our aim, Modi again). The BJYM has named the exercise “Vijay Laksh 2019”.

