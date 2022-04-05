BJP Foundation Day: PM Modi to address party workers tomorrow; BJP plans 14-day outreach programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address party workers across the country at 10 am on Wednesday to commemorate the BJP’S 42nd Foundation Day. This will be the first address of the Prime Minister to the pan-India rank and file of the organisation following its return to power in four of the five states that went to polls recently. As part of the celebration, BJP president JP Nadda will unfurl the flag at the BJP headquarters and garland the statues of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. Nadda and other party leaders will also interact with workers tomorrow. BJP national general secretary Arun Singh informed that a blood donation camp will also be organised at the party headquarters to mark the occasion.

“At exactly 10 o’clock, the Prime Minister will address the workers across the country. Flag hoisting will be done in all divisions and in the district offices of the BJP. Simultaneously, a procession will be taken out. The Chief Ministers, Ministers, MLAs, all will participate in some program or the other,” said Arun Singh, adding that the party president will also participate in a procession that will start from Delhi’s Karolbagh at 11 o’clock. The BJP has also decided to observe ‘Social Justice Fortnight’ from April 7 to April 20, he added.

“BJP workers will take the public welfare schemes of the central government to the districts and mandals in this Social Justice Fortnight. We will celebrate the 12th April as Vaccination Day. On April 13, programs related to Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will be held across the country. Various programs will be organized at booth level on the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar on 14th April,” said Singh.

Singh further said that the BJP workers will felicitate the people who have worked for the welfare of the people and society of the Scheduled Tribes on April 15. He also said that Union Ministers will stay a night for 24 hours in the aspirational districts of the country.