BJP Foundation Day: PM Modi lauds party’s poll victories, slams Congress for ‘parivar bhakti’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the BJP’s “double engine government” while congratulating the party on forming retaining power in four states in the recently concluded Assembly elections. He said that the saffron party was strengthening the resolve of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

Addressing the party workers, members and MPs via video conferencing on the occasion of the party’s 42nd Foundation Day, PM Modi said: “This year’s foundation day has become very important due to 3 reasons. First, we are celebrating 75 years of independence; this is a major occasion for inspiration. Second, rapidly changing global situation; new opportunities are coming up for India continuously. Third, BJP’s double engine govt came to power once again in 4 states recently. After 3 decades a party has touched the mark of 100 members in Rajya Sabha.”

He said the parties dedicated to further family rule have little regard for constitutional norms and cover up corruption and misdeeds of each other even though they may be active in different states. They did not allow the country’s young talent to come up and betrayed them, he said, without naming any party.

Without naming the Congress, PM Modi slammed the Grand Old Party over dynasty politics as he said: “There are two types of politics in the country — one is parivar bhakti, and the other is rashtra bhakti.” He said that family-led parties have never allowed the youth of the country to progress. “They have always been betrayed,” PM Modi said. “And today we should be proud that today BJP is the only party which is alerting the country of this problem.”

Furthering his attack on the Opposition, the prime minister said that “discrimination and corruption were side effects of vote bank politics practised by parties in power earlier, and the BJP has challenged it.”

Modi also asserted that the BJP governments at the Centre and states have worked to take welfare schemes to every beneficiary without any discrimination and biases, reflecting the motto of “sabka saath, sabka vikas”.