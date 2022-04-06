Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers, ministers, MPs and MLAs at 10 am today on the occasion of the party’s foundation day. Meanwhile, party president J P Nadda will interact with a group of foreign envoys and apprise them of its ideology, culture and functioning. From April 7 to April 20, the party said it will organise programmes on the issue of social justice across the country. During this campaign, party workers will spread awareness about public welfare schemes of the Modi government.

Urging BJP MPs to dedicate themselves to ‘seva’ (service) as the party embarks on a “samajik nyay pakhwada” from April 7, PM Modi on Tuesday laid down a detailed programme for them for every day during the 14-day long exercise. Speaking at the BJP parliamentary meeting a day ahead of the party’s foundation day, Modi cited a number of welfare schemes of the government targeting different segments of society and asked MPs to reach out to people with their details.