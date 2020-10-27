BJP fields Naresh Bansal for Rajya Sabha from Uttarakhand

Bansal's election is almost certain as the BJP has 57 out of the total 70 assembly seats in the state in its kitty.
The BJP has announced senior party leader Naresh Bansal as its candidate from Uttarakhand for the Rajya Sabha election.
Pradesh BJP Vice President Devendra Bhasin said the central election committee of the party announced Bansal’s candidature on Monday night.
Vice Chairman of the state level 20-point programme implementation committee, Bansal holds the rank of a cabinet minister in Uttarakhand.
He has been fielded from the Rajya Sabha seat that falls vacant next month on completion of Congress MP Raj Babbar’s tenure on November 25.
The Rajya Sabha poll is scheduled to be held on November 9.
Bansal’s election is almost certain as the BJP has 57 out of the total 70 assembly seats in the state in its kitty.
