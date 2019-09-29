BJP expels 40 party members in Uttarakhand for anti-party activities

Uttarakhand BJP president Ajay Bhatt took the action on the basis of reports furnished by organisational committees constituted at the district level

The BJP on Sunday expelled 40 of its office bearers in party’s Uttarakhand unit from their organisational posts for indulging in anti-party activities. They were also charged with filing nominations for the forthcoming Panchayat elections in the state against the candidates supported by the BJP. Among the leaders who have been expelled are Meera Raturi, Mohan Singh Bisht, Mahesh Bagri, Pramila Uniyal, Rajnish Sharma, and Bhavan Singh.

Uttarakhand BJP president Ajay Bhatt took the action on the basis of reports furnished by organisational committees constituted at the district level. The reports found 40 office bearers guilty of indulging in anti-party activities and entering the poll fray against BJP supported candidates.

“They have been stripped of their party posts and their expulsion will soon follow,” Bhatt said. The office bearers absolved of their organisational responsibilities are mandal general secretaries, mandal presidents and district vice presidents.

Earlier, Bhatt had threatened to take disciplinary action against such leaders saying they will be expelled from the party for six years. In July, the BJP had expelled Kunwar Pranav Singh ‘Champion’, an MLA from Uttarakhand for six years after his video went viral on social media in which the legislator was seen dancing with guns.

The action came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned the BJP office bearers and members against misbehaviour. “Whoever it may be, whoever’s son he may be, such arrogance, misbehaviour cannot be tolerated and action should be taken against them,” PM Modi had said in reference to the “Indore incident” in which Akash Vijayvargiya, son of BJP veteran Kailash Vijayvargiya and an MLA from Madhya Pradesh was caught on camera assaulting an official with a cricket bat.

Panchayat elections are scheduled to be held in 12 districts of the state in three phases from October 6 to October 16. The results will be announced on October 21.