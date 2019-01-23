BJP dubs Priyanka Gandhi’s appointment as Congress’ admission of Rahul Gandhi’s failure as leader

By: | Published: January 23, 2019 4:07 PM

The new India is asking the question, the BJP leader said, that who will be the next leader in the Congress as he referred to its succession line from Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi followed by Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Taking a dig at the opposition party, Patra said it was natural that it had to "coronate" somebody from within the family and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has projected the Lok Sabha elections as a battle between "naamdar" (dynasts) and "kaamdar" (those who have worked).

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s formal entry into the the Congress is an admission by the party that Rahul Gandhi has “failed” in providing leadership, the BJP said Wednesday, slamming the “family alliance”. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Congress president has opted for a “family alliance” after facing “rejection” from various parties of the proposed grand alliance.

“The Congress has basically publicly announced that Rahul Gandhi has failed and needs crutches from within the family. Because of his rejection by grand alliance parties, he has opted for a family alliance,” he said. He came out with the BJP’s response soon after the Congress announced that Vadra will be its general secretary for Uttar Pradesh, East, marking her formal entry into the party.

Taking a dig at the opposition party, Patra said it was natural that it had to “coronate” somebody from within the family and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has projected the Lok Sabha elections as a battle between “naamdar” (dynasts) and “kaamdar” (those who have worked).

The new India is asking the question, the BJP leader said, that who will be the next leader in the Congress as he referred to its succession line from Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi followed by Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. “All appointments are from one family. And this is the fundamental difference between the Congress and the BJP. In the Congress, the family is party. In the BJP, the party is family,” Patra said.

