BJP draws ‘Emergency’ parallel to Kamal Nath government’s diktat on sterilisation to health workers in Madhya Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party has taken a strong exception to the Kamal Nath government’s diktat to male multi-purpose health workers to either get men to get themselves sterilised or face a salary cut or even compulsory retirement. The BJP has said that the directive by the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister is a reminder of the Emergency days “when thousands of men were forcibly sterilised”.

“Kamal Nath warning workers to get people for sterilisation or end up losing their jobs is almost akin to what we had seen during the Emergency imposed by the Congress party when Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister. We have seen as to how forced sterilisation of thousands of men had been done then. Ironically, the Congress party talks of Nazism today. Ironically, they talk of Emergency today while their own states (ruled by Congress) have almost forced a state of Emergency upon the people of India…the people of Madhya Pradesh,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

The Madhya Pradesh National Health Mission (NHM), in a bizarre order, directed the Chief Medical and Health Officers (CHMOs) as well as the top district officials to single out the male members of the staff who fail to get at least one man for sterilisation till next month. As per the directives, the officials have been asked to apply the “no work no pay’’ principle on such employees with “zero work output’’ if they fail again.

Failure to improve contributions to the MP government’s sterilisation plans could also end up in the staff member losing his job.

The bizarre action by the Madhya Pradesh government comes in the backdrop of a steady decline in the number of men opting for sterilisation over the last five years. As per official figures as of February 20, 3,397 male members opted for sterilisation during the 2019-20 period, compared to 3.34 lakh women. In contrast, the state government had carried out 9,957 vasectomies in the 2015-16 period. The number of vasectomies jumped sharply the next year to 7,270 but slumped to 3,719 in 2016-17 and 2,925 in 2018-19.