BJP doors open for suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra, says Union Minister Vijay Goel

Union Minister Vijay Goel underscored that the doors of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were open for suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra. (ANI)

Union Minister Vijay Goel underscored that the doors of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were open for suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra. This comes after Goel, on Sunday, visited Mishra at his residence as part of the Sampark for Samarthan (Contact for Support) initiative, which was launched by party president Amit Shah on May 30 to reach out to people and generate awareness about Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s achievements in the last four years. “Doors are open for anyone who wants to work for the people. Now, it is on Kapil Mishra to decide if he wants to support the BJP or not. I have known him even before he was an AAP leader. Since then, I saw that he was a good man, not afraid to fight for what’s right. We want all the good people to support the party; this is why we have started the ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ initiative,” Goel said after meeting Mishra.

The BJP leader further claimed that the Congress and AAP joined hands as they were “scared” of the achievements of the ruling government. “They (Congress and AAP) were against each other up until now. However, because of the achievements of Modi Ji, they are in talks of an alliance, because they are scared,” he said.

Mishra, who headed the Water Resource Ministry in the AAP government in Delhi, was sacked from his post after he levelled allegations of corruption against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Urban Development Minister Satyendra Jain. Consequently, Jain had filed a defamation case in a Delhi court against Mishra, who was later granted bail. Jain claimed that Mishra’s statement accusing the former of bribing Kejriwal on May 5, 2017, caused an irreparable damage to his reputation.